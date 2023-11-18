“Ashok Gehlot’s govt will be deleted from Rajasthan’s map,” says BJP’s Rajendra Rathore

Rajasthan’s opposition leader, Rajendra Rathore, said on Friday that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state will be “deleted” from Rajasthan’s map.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was “immersed in corruption”.

“The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government will be deleted from Rajasthan’s map…If CM Gehlot is able to secure his seat, then it will be a big deal,” Rajendra Rathore told reporters here.

As the voting for the assembly election nears, war of words between Congress and BJP leaders has intensified.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi and his family on Friday, saying that all four generations of the ‘Gandhi Parivaar’ were against the development of the Other Backward Class (OBC).

Addressing an election rally in Nasirabad, Amit Shah said, “These days, Rahul Gandhi is consistently speaking about OBC communities. All four generations of the Gandhi family, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and now Rahul Gandhi himself, have been against the development of OBC.”

Highlighting the BJP’s efforts, Shah mentioned, “It was the BJP that made the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) a constitutional body. We also gave the nation its first OBC Prime Minister. Congress never worked for backward communities; they only made false promises to them.”

While on an election campaign in Rajasthan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concern over the rising inflation on Friday, emphasising that the economic strain has become so pronounced that women are apprehensive about managing their expenses during the festive season.

During her campaign in Rajasthan’s Sagwara, Dungarpur district, Priyanka Gandhi recounted her visit to Madhya Pradesh, “Women in Madhya Pradesh shared their worries about festival-related expenditures. They highlighted the challenges of cooking, hosting guests, purchasing household items, lighting diyas, fulfilling children’s requests for firecrackers, and buying new clothes”.

Voting in Rajasthan will be held on November 25.

On Friday, voting concluded in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The first phase of the Chhattisgarh and Mizoram polls took place on November 7. Telangana will vote on November 30. The counting of votes for all the state assembly elections is scheduled for December 3.