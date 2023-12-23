‘As unaccountable as other Gandhis’: BJP takes a dig at Congress after Priyanka relieved of UP role

Priyanka Gandhi replaced as UP in-charge, Sachin Pilot gets key role in big Congress reshuffle
Sachin Pilot has been made AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh.
Avinash Pandey has replaced Priyanka as Congress party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.
BJP leader Amit Malviya, who often claims a sibling rivalry between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, on Saturday took a dig at the Congress party’s major reshuffle, saying that Avinash Pandey replacing the latter as UP Congress in-charge should be seen as a promotion for her as the move is in line with “Gandhis being unaccountable in the Congress”.
“It should be seen as an elevation and a shot in the arm for Rahul Gandhi’s rival camp,” Amit Malviya wrote on social media platform ‘X’.
His response came shortly after Priyanka Gandhi was relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in a major reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The Congress has not assigned any new state to Priyanka, however, she continues to be the general secretary “without any assigned portfolio”.
Sachin Pilot, who was without any major organisational post since his 2020 rebellion against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh.
