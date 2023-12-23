‘As unaccountable as other Gandhis’: BJP takes a dig at Congress after Priyanka relieved of UP role

BJP leader Amit Malviya, who often claims a sibling rivalry between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, on Saturday took a dig at the Congress party’s major reshuffle, saying that Avinash Pandey replacing the latter as UP Congress in-charge should be seen as a promotion for her as the move is in line with “Gandhis being unaccountable in the Congress”.

“It should be seen as an elevation and a shot in the arm for Rahul Gandhi’s rival camp,” Amit Malviya wrote on social media platform ‘X’.

His response came shortly after Priyanka Gandhi was relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in a major reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Avinash Pandey replaced Priyanka as Congress party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has not assigned any new state to Priyanka, however, she continues to be the general secretary “without any assigned portfolio”. Sachin Pilot, who was without any major organisational post since his 2020 rebellion against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given the responsibility of AICC in-charge in Maharashtra. Mukul Wasnik has been the in-charge of Gujarat, while Jitendra Singh will look after Assam and Madhya Pradesh. Randeep Singh Surjewala has got Karnataka, while Delhi and Haryana went to Deepak Babaria. Kumari Selja will now look after Uttarakhand. GS Mir has been given the role of AICC in-charge of Jharkhand as well as the additional charge of West Bengal.