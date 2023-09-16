As PM Modi turns 73, a look back at his journey from a tea seller to India’s PM

Narendra Damodardas Modi, the current Prime Minister of India, turns 73 on September 17, 2023. His party BJP has decided to celebrate his birthday in a grand way by organizing bike rallies, and other programs across India. Coming from a very humble background, Modi’s journey from a tea seller to India’s Prime Minister has been an inspiration to many. The prime minister has inspired a new generation of Indians with his vision for a strong and prosperous India.

Born in Gujarat Vadnagar, Modi is the third of six children born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben Modi. His father ran a small tea stall at Vadnagar railway station where he would help him during his childhood. After his father’s death, his mother brought him up by working as a house help in neighbourhood homes.

Despite his humble beginnings, Modi was a bright student, who was destined to do great things for his country. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization and ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at a young age.

Although Modi was active in politics since his early 20s, he came to prominence after 1990s. He was appointed as the general secretary of the Gujarat BJP. His played a crucial role in BJP’s victory in 1995 Gujarat Assembly elections. This was the moment his stature started growing manifolds in the BJP’s state unit.

In 2001, PM Modi was appointed as Chief Minister of Gujarat. From that day onwards, PM Modi has never looked back. As CM of Gujarat, Modi oversaw a period of rapid economic growth in the state. He implemented a number of popular social welfare schemes, including SWAGAT online programme, Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Praveshotsav, Gunotsav and celebration of various national festivals.

His popularity continued to grow in Gujarat and he led the BJP to consecutive election victories in the state. Soon, his Gujarat model of governance started gaining nation-wide praise and the BJP declared him its prime ministerial face in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He led the BJP to a historic victory in the 2014 general elections and become the prime minister of the country. As Prime Minister of India, Modi launched a number of ambitious initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), the Make in India campaign, and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Prime Minister’s People’s Money Scheme).

Modi returned to power in 2019 with even more resounding victory in general elections. The impact of PM Modi’s leadership on India has been significant as country moved to the 5th place in the world’s largest economies. The Prime Minister has now vowed to make India’s world’s third largest economy by 2030.

Despite the criticism from Opposition over a host of issues, Narendra Modi remains the most popular politician in India. Modi is seen as a leader capable of taking tough decisions in the interest of the country. While his legacy is still being written, there is no doubt he has been a transformative figure in Indian politics.