Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several other BJP and non-BJP leaders wished the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on his 70th birthday.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” tweeted the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

 

The BJP twitter handle shared a video showing the journey of PM Modi. “Glimpses of NaMo’s inspiring life! A special virtual exhibit for a special day, greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home! Witness PM @narendramodi’s life-story, his journey, his achievements in never-before-seen format.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also shared her wishes for the PM.

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin also sent a letter of wishes to the Indian PM.

Wishes pour-in on Twitter for the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday:

 