Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several other BJP and non-BJP leaders wished the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on his 70th birthday.
“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” tweeted the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP twitter handle shared a video showing the journey of PM Modi. “Glimpses of NaMo’s inspiring life! A special virtual exhibit for a special day, greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home! Witness PM @narendramodi’s life-story, his journey, his achievements in never-before-seen format.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also shared her wishes for the PM.
Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin also sent a letter of wishes to the Indian PM.
Wishes pour-in on Twitter for the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday:
Wishing 🇮🇳Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday, his name embodies his vision:
M’ission
O’f
D’eveloping
I’ndia
Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodi
The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives!
Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.
