Top leaders, film personalities greet PM Narendra Modi on his Birthday

Wishes kept pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many other BJP leaders extended their best wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday.

President Murmu posted on the X handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. I wish that with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership, you pave the way for the overall development of India in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and happy and continue to lead the countrymen with your amazing leadership.”

The Vice-President also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

In a tweet on X, Dhankhar said, “Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji. Your visionary leadership, missionary spirit and exemplary execution have steered Bharat to phenomenal progress and epochal transformation. Your legacy is etched in the annals of our nation’s history.”

The Vice-President said Bharat, home to one sixth of humanity, “would ever cherish your commitment to inclusivity, public welfare and visionary outlook in sync with our civilisational ethos”.

“May you be blessed with good health and happiness by the Almighty to be in service of Bharat in the years ahead,” he added.

In a tweet, the Union Home Minister also greeted the Prime Minister and said, “Modi ji, the architect of the new India, has worked to lay the strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the ancient heritage of our country.”

“Be it an organization or a government, we all always get inspiration from Modi ji that ‘national interest comes first’. It is a privilege for me to get the opportunity to serve the country under the guidance of such a unique leader. Happy Birthday Modiji,” he said.

Lauding PM Modi as the world’s most popular public leader, the BJP national president said PM Modi gave concrete shape to the global prestige of Indian culture, and the universal progress of the nation.

“I heartily congratulate the world’s most popular public leader, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. You have given concrete shape to the global prestige of Indian culture, the multi-dimensional development of the people and the universal progress of the nation,” Nadda wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

“Our motto of ‘Antyodaya’ has today reached every village and every section of the society in the country and has become the mantra to fulfil the resolve of ‘Developed India’. I pray to God that all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party always continue to receive your leadership. May you be successful and live long,” he added.

Kharge greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday and said, “My best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday and in a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said, “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday.”

The Delhi L-G posted on X, “Wishing heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi ji, who has enhanced India’s prestige on the world stage. May God bless you with good health and a long life, and may our nation continue to benefit from your guidance.”

Kejriwal said he was wishing for the PM’s long and healthy life. “Birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi ji. I pray for your good health and long life,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and wished for his healthy and long life.

“Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, wish you a very happy birthday. May you stay healthy and live long. Best wishes that under your leadership, fear, hunger and corruption will be completely eradicated from the country and we will once again attain the position of Vishwa Guru,” Gadkari wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and wished for his good health and long life.

“Happy birthday to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of ‘New India’, the dreamer of ‘Developed India’, committed towards ‘One India – Best India’, the most popular politician of the world, the famous Prime Minister of the country Shri @narendramodi ji,” Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Your dedication and vision for building a ‘developed India’ is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, and may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to ‘X’ to extend his greetings to the Prime Minister.

“Heartfelt greetings to the most popular leader on the global stage, the architect of a harmonious, capable and powerful India, the flag bearer of Sanatan culture, who paved the way for public welfare on a large scale through development-oriented policies in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday,” Dhami wrote.

“I pray to Baba Kedarnath that the country progresses and establishes new dimensions of development under your skilled leadership. May you always lead a long, healthy and prosperous life”, he added.

World leaders and prominent film personalities also extended their best wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed her birthday greetings to Modi via a special message shared on the social media platform ‘X’.

Auguri di buon compleanno @narendramodi.

Un amico impegnato a costruire il futuro ed orgoglioso della storia di una grande Nazione vicina all’Italia. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2023

In her post, Meloni referred to PM Modi as a dear friend dedicated to shaping the future.

“Happy Birthday Wishes @narendramodi. A friend committed to building the future and proud of the history of a great nation close to Italy,” Italian PM Meloni said in her post.

The 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday and also congratulated him on India’s successful G20 presidency.

The Dalai Lama in a letter to Modi, wished him “continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world.”

He wrote: “May I also take this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of India’s G20 presidency, culminating in the summit on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutambakam—One Earth, One Family, One Future’. This is a theme that resonates strongly with me. I firmly believe in the oneness of humanity and encourage other people to appreciate its importance whenever I can.”

The Prime Minister thanked his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for good wishes on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to X, the PM said, “I thank my friend PM @KumarJugnauth for his greetings.”

Heartiest wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May him be blessed with good health and happiness. I have no doubt that his staunch resolve to serve his Nation and uplift partners will remain as steady as ever. @narendramodi — Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (@KumarJugnauth) September 17, 2023

Earlier today, the Mauritius PM extended his greetings to PM Modi and wished him good health and happiness.

PM Jagnauth posted on X, “Heartiest wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May him be blessed with good health and happiness. I have no doubt that his staunch resolve to serve his Nation and uplift partners will remain as steady as ever. @narendramodi”

Prominent film personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty,

and Hema Malini have extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended his warm wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday, and expressed hope that he may get some time off from work and have fun.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK wrote: “Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes.”

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wrote: “Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday…. @narendramodi”

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, taking to X wrote: “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.”

‘Gadar 2’ sensation Sunny Deol wrote: “Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always #HappyBirthdayModiJi”

Veteran Tamil actor, Kamal Haasan wrote: “Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji! May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity.”

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote: ”Sending our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji love and best wishes on his birthday! Here’s to crossing more milestones and making the nation prouder!”

Malayalam megastar Mammootty wishing the PM on his birthday wrote: “Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji”

Veteran actress Hema Malini extending her wishes wrote: “Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat! Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads us by example.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty, extending her wishes, wrote: “Wishing our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday!

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also celebrated the Prime Minister’s birthday in different ways.

In addition, a BJP worker in Pune crafted PM Modi’s portrait using grains and millet on his 73rd birthday.

Talking to a news agency, Kishor Tarwade, the BJP worker, said, “The size of the portrait is 10X18 feet and was made from about 60 kg of grains such as wheat, lentils and millets (Jawar, Ragi). The portrait will be on display from September 16 to September 18 at the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Kalika Mata Mandir Bhavan. No fee will be charged for seeing it while it is on display.”

Cuttack-based smoke artist Deepak Biswal created a portrait of the Prime Minister on his birthday, also depicting Odisha’s magnificent heritage with an exquisite representation of the wheel from the Sun Temple in Konark in the background.

The iconic Konark wheel of Odisha was also used as the backdrop by PM Modi as he greeted world leaders and delegates at a presidential dinner in the national capital during the recent G20 Summit.

Talking to the news agency on his latest creation, Biswal said, “I have created a smoke portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 73rd birthday. In the portrait, I have also depicted the Konark wheel, which represents Odisha’s magnificent culture and heritage. As we are aware, the Konark wheel was used as a backdrop by PM Modi as he welcomed world leaders and delegates at the G20 dinner. It was a matter of pride for us.”

The artist said he uses the smoke of a candle, a needle (or an old pen nib) and a canvas to create his artwork.

“73. In the holy scriptures, the number 7 and the number 3 both mean completeness and wholeness. On your 73rd birthday, we celebrate your life, great leadership, and legacy ahead – one complete and full of joy. Happy birthday, Prime Minister Modi!” @narendramodi “73. પવિત્ર… pic.twitter.com/qhJhaePOwp — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) September 16, 2023

Deeply touched by the outpouring of wishes today from all over India and the world. I thank each and every person who has shared their wishes. Overwhelmed to see so many people engaging in selfless social work on this day. Every gesture is special and strengthens our collective… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2023