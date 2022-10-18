As Lumpy Skin cases decline Punjab allows interstate cattle movement

With no fresh cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) reported in the state, the Punjab government on Tuesday, gave conditional approval to interstate cattle movement and cattle fairs in the state.

A Group of Ministers (GoM), closely reviewing the ongoing relief work to control the LSD in the state, gave the approval to holding of cattle fairs and interstate cattle movement on the condition that the cattle involved in such activities should be vaccinated and the traders or the farmers should carry the vaccination certificate for the same with them.

In a review meeting of LSD prevention relief works, the group of ministers comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar were apprised by the Animal Husbandry Department that no fresh cases of Lumpy Skin disease were reported in the state in the recent past, and ban on cattle fairs and interstate cattle movement could be revoked following a few measures.

After reviewing the prevailing situation, the GoM asked the Animal Husbandry Department to issue fresh guidelines regarding Lumpy Skin disease besides issuing separate safety guidelines for interstate cattle movement and organising cattle fairs in the state.

The ministers also asked the department to depute veterinary doctors at cattle fairs besides keeping a vigil eye on these activities so that an immediate action shall be initiated if any fresh case of LSD is reported.

The ministers also revoked a ban on all the semen production stations except the cattle semen unit of Nabha semen station where semen samples were tested positive for LSD. They further directed to conduct random testing of semen samples at all stations besides conducting a regular testing of all semen samples at Nabha station.

Principal secretary, Animal Husbandry, Vikas Pratap apprised the GoM that the department has made efforts to convince the Union government to include LSD in the National Animal Disease Control Programme so that the vaccination against this disease could be availed free on the lines of diseases like Foot and Mouth, Brucellosis, etc.

He said the Union Animal Husbandry department has promised that this case would be sent for discussion in the Union Cabinet meeting.

In the case of expiry of 19,150 doses of Hemorrhagic septicemia (HS) vaccine in district Pathankot, the Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed the department to complete the enquiry within 20 days as the negligence and irresponsibility shown by the employees shall not be tolerated at any cost.