As BJP struggles to get majority, is Cong in touch with NDA allies?

As the 2024 Lok Sabha election results threw up a big surprise and the ruling BJP is struggling to get a majority on its own, Opposition Congress is believed to have started reaching out to NDA allies that had once opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress-led INDIA alliance is currently leading in over 235 seats, while the NDA is ahead on more than 290 seats.

On being asked if they are in touch with NDA allies, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that such things are not made public, apparently hinting the party is indeed making backdoor parleys to NDA allies.

“Not every such thing is made public which is happening behind the scenes,” Khera said.

The Congress leader, however, exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will reach 295 seats target and the Opposition will be in a position to form the government.

“…We are keeping the same target (of 295 seats), if everything goes well, we will definitely reach 295…We are confident that we will be in a position to form the government,” Khera added.

The BJP too has started reaching out to its allies as it falls short of majority.

According to reports, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TDP is leading on 15 seats in Andhra Pradesh.