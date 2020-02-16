Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal takes oath for the third consecutive term as Delhi’s Chief Minister a little past noon on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.

Six other AAP leaders took oath as ministers in the newly elected AAP government. Interestingly, these six leaders were also in the second term of the AAP government.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with Satyendra Jain who held key portfolios like health, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam also took an oath with Arvind Kejriwal.

A much questionable move in the recently inducted six ministers was the absence of woman legislator from the cabinet.

Arvind Kejriwal had ended his public address on a positive note by making the Delhiites sing ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ (We shall overcome).

For the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited but he was not able to attend as he is currently in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi for the inauguration of various projects.

“I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from PM and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward,” he said during his speech.

Huge crowd gathered at Ram Leela Maidan to witness yet another historic event. Everyone is here to bless “Delhi Ka Beta” Arvind Kejriwal.#MufflermanReturns pic.twitter.com/8gvEp5cCr0 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 16, 2020

Countering opposition’s allegations of him using ‘freebies’ for polls benefits, he said, “Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything is free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it mother’s love, father’s blessings or Shravan Kumar’s dedication.”

“So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free,” he said.

Promising to take together every section of the society with him in his third term as Chief Minister by terming the people of the Delhi as his ‘family’, he said, “Elections are over, it doesn’t matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family. I will work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste or strata of society.”

“We didn’t give step-motherly treatment and worked for everyone, regardless of political ideologies and worked for everyone in the last 5 years,” he said.

He further termed his victory as the victory of every Delhiite. “In the last five years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite,” he added.

On Saturday, Kejriwal hosted dinner for his cabinet-designate colleagues at his home. “Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt,” he tweeted.

Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt. pic.twitter.com/NTAT1yXQUn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2020

AAP has said the swearing-in ceremony will be a Delhi-specific affair. No opposition leaders or Chief Ministers from other states have been invited.

The event will see around 50 school teachers, doctors, exam toppers, auto drivers, caretakers and sanitation workers, dubbed “Dilli Ke Nirmata (Makers of Delhi)”, share the stage with Kejriwal and other dignitaries.

A special guest — “Baby Mufflerman”– was the attraction of the grand event. The photos of one-year-old, seen wearing spectacles and Kejriwal’s signature muffler, went viral earlier this week as the AAP swept the assembly polls.

AAP had also tweeted the photo of ‘Baby Mufflerman’ with its leader Sanjay Singh.

In the Delhi Assembly elections results which came out on Tuesday, AAP recorded a massive victory winning 62 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

The Election Commission told that the voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, which was around 5 per cent less than the last Assembly elections which marked 67.5 per cent.

EC officials also told that the voting per cent was about 2 per cent more than the last Lok Sabha elections.