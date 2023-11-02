Arvind Kejriwal skips ED questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Thursday skipped the Enforcement Directorate questioning and wrote a letter to the central probe agency seeking immediate withdrawal of the its “illegal and politically motivated” summon.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 (today) in connection with a case related to the alleged scam in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. He was expected to appear before the ED at 11 am.

In his letter, the AAP chief said that the ED summon didn’t specify in what capacity he is being called and appeared to be “a fishing and roving inquiry”.

“The said summons does not specify whether I am being summoned as an individual or in my official capacity as Chief Minister of Delhi or as National Convenor of AAP and appears to be in the nature of a fishing and roving inquiry,” Kejriwal wrote in his letter to the Enforcement Directorate.

His Aam Aadmi Party termed the ED summon “illegal and politically motivated” and demanded it should be taken back immediately. The AAP said that the ED summon to Kejriwal was sent on directions of the BJP, which runs the government at Centre.

It also informed he will travel to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli to participate in a road show of AAP candidate from the Assembly constituency.

“Roadshow of Arvind Kejriwal and [Punjab chief minister] Bhagwant Mann in Singrauli, MP [Madhya Pradesh]. Arvind Kejriwal will leave for MP from his home in some time,” Kejriwal’s office said in a message to the media.

Earlier on Monday, the central probe agency has summoned Kejriwal to appear before it for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The ED summon to Kejriwal came hours after the Supreme Court denied bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia in the same case.

According to ED, Sisodia is the main accused in the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s now-scrapped Excise Policy. The ED claims he brought the new liquor policy to for the benefit of a few private players and in exchange allegedly recieved kickbacks worth Rs 338 crore.