Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today missed the deadline for filing his nomination for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 because of his massive roadshow and will now file it on Tuesday.

A candidate can file his/her nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm at the office of the sub-divisional magistrate, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was not able to reach on time as he was stuck in the massive roadshow, which went into extra time amid swelled crowd.

Kejriwal said he will now file the nomination for the New Delhi Assembly seat on Tuesday morning, which is the last day of filing nominations.

“I was told I’ll have to file nomination, but I said how can I leave them (his supporters at the road show) and go? I’ll go to file the nomination tomorrow,” CM Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal started his rally to file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat from the Valmiki temple.

AAP’s poll slogan for this term’s poll, “Acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal),” was chanted out repeatedly by scores of supporters who walked in the rally holding brooms as he waved to them and flashed the victory sign. He was accompanied by his family, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Earlier, on January 19, Kejriwal released Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Guarantee Card,’ insisting that it’s not the party manifesto.

AAP convener Kejriwal released the 10-point guarantee card that guarantees free power, 24-hour drinking tap water, clean environment, including a clean Yamuna, and housing to every slum dweller and world-class education for children.

The guarantee card promised free bus rides for students and deployment of “mohalla marshals” for women’s security as he released a “guarantee card” listing 10 promises that AAP will deliver on if it is elected to rule Delhi again.

Earlier, in Decembe 2019, AAP had released its report card highlighting details of all major developmental works carried out in the last five years under the tenure of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the 2015 polls, AAP secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats. For the upcoming elections, AAP has collaborated with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.

The Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes and the declaration of results will be done on February 11.