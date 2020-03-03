Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to Delhi violence, post- violence rehabilitation and preparations for the deadly Coronavirus.

Addressing media after the meeting, Kejriwal said he has demanded strict action against the guilty in the violence that rocked Delhi’s Northeast district last week.

He further said that had the Delhi Police acted more efficiently, so many lives could have been saved.

“Delhi Police acted in a swift manner to control the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. Had the police acted with the same efficiency on Monday and Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

On being asked about hate speeches that have been linked to violent clashes that have left over 45 people dead in northeast Delhi, Kejriwal said the topic was “not specifically discussed”.

BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma has been accused of making hate remarks amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Earlier, last week, Kejriwal had met Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of violent protests that erupted in the northeast part of the national capital following clashes between groups supporting and opposing the CAA.

On Coronavirus which has been confirmed in a person from the national capital, Kejriwal said the two leaders discussed the need to work together to fight the epidemic, that has claimed over 3000 lives globally.

“Also, we discussed the spread of coronavirus. One case has been reported been in Delhi, another in Telangana. It’s a lethal disease spreading across the world,” he said.

So far, no deaths have been reported from India. The country has reported a total of five confirmed cases, of which three persons from Kerala earlier recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

Two new cases were reported on Monday, one in Delhi and another in Telangana. The person from Delhi had a travel history to Italy, the worst-affected European nation. The person from Telangana had recently returned from Dubai. Both the patients are stable and are being closely monitored.

The meeting was held in the Prime Minister’s Room in the Parliament premises and comes a day after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal met the Prime Minister and briefed him on Delhi riots.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the police for inaction in controlling the violence. Senior party leader Gopal Rai has accused the police of detaining ‘innocent’ people from the violent affected areas.