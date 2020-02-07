Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari pay a visit to lord Hanuman on Friday with few hours left for the city to go to the polls.

Arvind Kejriwal visited the ancient Hanuman temple at Cannaught Place, while Manoj Tiwari at Kalkaji in South Delhi.

Kejriwal informed about his visit to the temple on Twitter in Hindi by saying that God had told him “everything will be good.”

“Prayed for the progress of the country and Delhi. God said – You are doing good work. Keep serving people like this. Leave the fruit on me. Everything will be good,” he told.

Earlier, he claimed to be a Hanuman bhakt in an interview at a news channel and recited “Hanuman Chalisa”. He was targeted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prakash Javadekar during their campaigns.

Javadekar in a tweet said, AAP is in trouble in Delhi elections, so Arvind Kejriwal is now remembering the ‘Sankat Mochan.’

Sankat Mochan is referred to Lord Hanuman in Hindu mythology.

Delhi is set to go to polls tomorrow with the counting of votes and declaration of results on February 11.

AAP and BJP have been very active in campaigning for the polls.