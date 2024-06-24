Arunachal Pradesh Guv appoints 3 advisors to CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) on Monday appointed three former ministers as advisors to Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The appointees are Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Kamlung Mosang and Alo Libang, along with ex-minister Bamang Felix.

According to the official notification, the advisors will serve at the Governor’s discretion and will not be eligible for any post-service benefits. Their remuneration and allowances will be governed by the specified guidelines.

The notification states, “In the interest of public service, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to appoint the following Members of Legislative Assembly and Ex-Minister as Advisor to Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, with immediate effect under clause 2, 5 l(a) and 6 I(a) of the ‘Guidelines for appointment of Principal Advisor, OSD, PRO etc to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Advisor, OSD, PRO etc to Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister and OSD to Ministers, 2024’ issued vide No.CAB/G-13/06/2024 dated 18/06/2024.”

Arunachal Pradesh has embarked on an ambitious initiative named “Reforms 3.0,” aiming for comprehensive socio-economic transformation across the state. This reform agenda, unveiled during the inaugural State Cabinet meeting, includes 24 citizen-centric initiatives under the leadership’s commitment to a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ (Developed Arunachal).

Khandu was sworn in for the third consecutive term last Thursday, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 46 of the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh.