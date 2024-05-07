Arunachal Pradesh: BJP expels 28 party members

The BJP unit of Arunachal Pradesh has taken disciplinary action by expelling 28 party members from the party for a period of six years.

These members had contested elections in their respective Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates.

In an official statement released today, the Arunachal Pradesh BJP cited that the individuals listed below had chosen to contest the elections contrary to the party’s directives during the simultaneous Parliamentary and Assembly Election of 2024.

Following the recommendations of the State Disciplinary Action Committee, chaired by i Tarh Tarak, the party has decided to expel them for a period of six years, effective immediately from the date of the expulsion order.