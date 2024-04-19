Assembly polls: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim record 67.95 and 65.85 % turnout

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim recorded a voter turnout of 67.95 and 65.85 per cent, respectively for the assembly elections.

Polling for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim commenced at 7 am on Friday, continued till 5 pm.

Chief Ministers Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh and Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim were among the early voters.

Advertisement

In Arunachal Pradesh, voters sealed the fate of 133 candidates while in Sikkim over 4.64 lakh electorate cast their votes to elect their representatives for the assembly.

In both the states, the polling was peaceful barring a few stray incidents.

The BJP has already secured 10 constituencies unopposed in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Elaborate security measures were made for the polling with 70 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police personnel.

Counting of votes for the assembly elections is scheduled for June 2.

In Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling, former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai, are contesting for the 32 assembly constituencies.