Train accident: Railway Board seeks CBI probe

The Railway Board has sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deadly train accident near Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district that has so far claimed 275 lives.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefing reporters here on Sunday said: “The Railway Board has recommended for the institution of CBI probe into the unfortunate rail mishap. The probe will look into the circumstances leading to the mishap and those responsible for the tragedy.”

Earlier, the Railways Ministry had ordered a high-level inquiry headed by the Commissioner Railway Safety into the horrific rail crash.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities said that the rescue operation in the wake of the rail disaster is complete. The restoration work for early resumption of train services on the busy route is going on a war footing.

Both the Up and Down railway tracks at Balasore accident site have been repaired. The track linking Up-line has been restored and overhead electrification work has also started. The entire operation is a huge task and authorities are on the job completion of work at the earliest. The train service restoration is likely by Wednesday next.