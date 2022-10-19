Arrested hybrid terrorist killed in firing by militants

Arrested hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganie was on Wednesday killed in firing by terrorists when security forces raided a hideout at Nowgam in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Ganie was arrested on Tuesday after he tossed a grenade in Herman village killing two farm laborers from Uttar Pradesh.

Joint teams of police and security forces raided several places on basis of his disclosures during interrogation.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Ganaie was killed in firing by other terrorists when he led the joint team to a hideout at Nowgam.

According to the Police tweet, “disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by the firing of another terrorist.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the hideout/site of contact. Search still going on”.

Hybrid terrorists of LeT, Ganie who lobbed grenades at the laborers were arrested by Shopian Police.