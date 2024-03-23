Arrest not legal, will fight in court: K Kavitha

A Delhi Court on Saturday extended BRS leader K Kavitha’s ED custody till March 26. While on her way to be produced in the court, K Kavitha told reporters that political arrests are happening

during elections, which is not a right thing, and added that the ECI should intervene and protect democracy.

She further alleged that the case against her was false and she is going to fight it in the court.

The BRS leader was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, as her custody with the Directorate of Enforcement(ED) was till Saturday, and the probe agency had sought an extension of her custody for five days.

On Friday, her bail plea in the excise policy case was not entertained in the Supreme Court, and the apex court asked her to move the trial court.

The BRS leader was arrested by the ED on March 15, and is with the probe agency for custodial interrogation.

Her arrest was made after a search operation by the probe agency officials at her residence in Hyderabad, and she was later brought to Delhi.

The ED on Monday claimed that the BRS leader had allegedly conspired with the top AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favors in the Delhi excise policy’s formulation and implementation.

It was also alleged that she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in exchange for the favours.

The ED in its communique on Monday had also said that it has so far conducted searches on 245 locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and other places, while 15 persons including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair have been arrested in the case so far.