Sanjay Singh asked to surrender passport, will have to share itinerary before leaving Delhi-NCR

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has been asked to surrender his passport by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court which granted him bail in the money laundering case relating to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.

Counsel for AAP MP Sanjay Singh urged the court to not impose conditions of prior permission before leaving Delhi-NCR. He said that Singh is a political leader and it is election time. The court, however, said Singh would have to furnish his itinerary before leaving Delhi-NCR.

Singh has also been asked to keep his ‘location on’ in his mobile whenever he travels outside the national capital region.

The Court granted bail to the AAP MP on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 Lakh and one surety of the same amount. Sanjay Singh’s wife furnished the surety bond.

During the hearing, special counsel for ED said that there was a condition by the Supreme Court that Sanjay Singh will not speak to the media regarding this case.

Singh, who was arrested by the central probe agency in October last year, was granted bail on Tuesday. He is the first top AAP leader to get bail in the liquor policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia are still in jail in connection with the same case.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court will today hear Kejriwal’s petition challenging his March 21 arrest by the ED. The Delhi CM has also challenged his remand and sought immediate bail.

The probe agency, however, has opposed his bail plea, saying the AAP was the main beneficiary of the scam and called Kejriwal, who is also the party’s national convenor, as kingpin of it.