Army’s Daredevils set new world record with 20.4-foot human pyramid on motorcycles

The Indian Army’s renowned Motorcycle Rider Display Team, the “Daredevils,” set a new World Record for the highest human pyramid on moving motorcycles at Kartavya Path today. The remarkable formation, which stood at an impressive 20.4 feet, was made up of 40 men riding on seven motorcycles. The team covered a distance of two kilometers, riding from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The Daredevils, part of the Corps of Signals, have earned a distinguished reputation for their exceptional displays and international recognition. With this latest achievement, the team now holds an astounding 33 world records, including entries in the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and the Limca Book of Records.

The successful record-breaking feat was celebrated as the Daredevils were flagged in at India Gate by the Signals Fraternity, led by Lt. General KV Kumar, the Head of the Corps of Signals.

Since its formation in 1935, the Daredevils have conducted over 1,600 motorcycle displays across India, captivating audiences during prestigious events like Republic Day Parades, Army Day Parades, and various Military Tattoos. Their remarkable dedication and skill continue to inspire and highlight the strength and agility of the Indian Army.