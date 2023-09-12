Armyman, Pakistani terrorist killed in J&K encounter

An Indian Army soldier and a Pakistani terrorist were killed during an encounter on Tuesday at Narla in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).

Additional DGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said two Army jawans and one special police officer (SPO) were injured during the gunfight.

The soldier was seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

An Indian Army dog Kent was at the forefront of the Operation and was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army. The 6-year-old female Labrador was of the 21 Army Dog Unit.

A joint operation by the Army and special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police was launched following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The terrorist opened fire at the security forces triggering the encounter.

Further details were awaited.

A heavily armed Pakistani terrorist was last week killed in the neighboring Reasi district from where another terrorist somehow managed to escape.

The Army and Police have launched a combing operation in the Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts where Pakistani agencies are trying to revive terrorism.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande and also J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Mukesh Singh recently visited the forward areas of Rajouri and Poonch where they reviewed the security scenario.