Injured in encounter, body of Pak terrorist found 14 days later

The body of a Pakistani terrorist has been found by the special operations group (SOG) at Dhakikot in the Reasi district 14 days after he was seriously injured in an encounter at Khawas (Budhal) in Rajouri on 5 August, said Additional DGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on Friday.

Two grenades, 3 AK magazines, 90 AK rounds, 32 pistol rounds and some other material has been recovered from the spot.

The terrorist was wearing Army uniform.

One terrorist was killed on the spot during the encounter that stretched to two days, but another injured terrorist managed to escape from the cordon of security forces and a search was launched in the area.

The Indian Army along with the SOG is carrying relentless operations in the jungle areas of the Reasi district against the terrorists. The Army and the JKP have deployed along the high ridge lines in the area near Dhakikot on the night of 17 August observed suspicious movement of unidentified persons.

When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape.

The Army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape. The terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in dense jungle. The party probed ahead, till the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and dense jungle area. During search operation along with SOG and VDC members in early morning hours, the body of the foreign terrorist was found.

The Army, the CRPF and the SOG of the J&K Police had launched the joint operation against the terrorists who infiltrated through the Line of Control (LOC).

Meanwhile, in a joint operation by the Army, the BSF and the J&K Police in the Machhal sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara, a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said the search operation based on intelligence inputs continued for four days from 15 to 18 August.

The recovered warlike stores include five AK Rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material. Further search was continuing.