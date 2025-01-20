Army soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists in Sopore

A soldier was killed on Monday during an overnight encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir’s Sopore area, according to the Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.

The Army has identified the martyred soldier as Pangala Kartheek who made the supreme sacrifice by laying down his life in the line of duty. He suffered critical injuries during the gunfight at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore and he was evacuated to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed.

Security forces laid out a cordon on Sunday when they noticed fire by terrorists while busting a hideout. The security forces retaliated and maintained tight watch at the spot during the night and intensified

search for suspected terrorists in the area this morning when the encounter broke out.

The Army said in a statement: “On January 19, 2025, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir

Police in Gujjarpatti, Sopore, Baramulla. Vigilant troops noticed suspicious activity, and when challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The troops responded effectively, and the operation is continuing.”

It is the first gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

According to the police, a contingent of J&K Police, CRPF, and Army launched a joint cordon and search operation in Gujarpatti after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

The security forces used drones for aerial surveillance to keep track of movement of terrorists hiding in the area.

The elite para commandos were also rushed for the anti-militancy operation and were assisting troops on the ground. Additional troops were also rushed from the nearby formations.

The Chinar Corps said that the “Chinar Warriors salute the immense valour and sacrifice of the soldier Pangala Kartheek and express deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family”.