Army launches all-women bike rally to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas

To commemorate 24 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999 and to highlight the indomitable spirit of women, the Indian Army has launched a Tri-Services ‘Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally’ from the National War Memorial, Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh).

The all-women Motorcycle Rally was flagged off by the Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande from the National War Memorial today.

The 25-member strong tri-service team includes two Veer Naris, one of whom is a serving officer, 10 serving Indian Army Women officers, one woman officer each from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, three women soldiers of the Indian Army and eight armed forces spouses. The team will celebrate the decisive victory of the armed forces in the Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

Advertisement

The rally will cover a total distance of about 1000 km, wherein the team will traverse through the plains of Haryana, Punjab and high mountain passes of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras on 25 July.

During the rally, the team will interact with NCC cadets, students from various schools/colleges, veterans and Veer Naris. For this rally, the Indian Army has partnered with TVS Motor Company and the participants will be riding on TVS Ronin motorcycles.

Gen Pande complimented the entire team for taking up such a challenging journey which highlights qualities of determination, Nari Shakti and the vital role played by women in nation building.