Army contingent departs for India-Japan Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, departed on Saturday for the 6th edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian. This year’s exercise is set to take place at the East Fuji Manoeuvre Training Area in Japan from February 24 to March 9.

The annual exercise, which alternates between India and Japan, aims to enhance the interoperability between the two forces through joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations, as part of a United Nations (UN) mandate. The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint tactical drills, planning, and disaster response strategies, aimed at refining combat skills and bolstering operational capabilities.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the Indian contingent will primarily be represented by a battalion from the Madras Regiment, along with personnel from various other arms and services. The Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) will participate with a similar strength, led by the 34th Infantry Regiment.

Last year, the exercise was conducted in Rajasthan, India, in February-March, and this year’s event will further solidify the growing military-to-military cooperation between the two nations.

This exercise follows the successful visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to Japan in October last year, a visit that further strengthened the bilateral defence ties. Dharma Guardian exemplifies the shared commitment of both nations to regional security, peace, and stability, advancing the vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the statement read.

By fostering stronger military cooperation and cultural understanding, the exercise continues to serve as a cornerstone of India-Japan relations, reinforcing the long-standing friendship, trust, and mutual respect between the two countries.