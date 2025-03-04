India-Japan Joint Military Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ 2025 Underway in Japan

The 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, is currently in progress at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan. Scheduled to end on March 9, the exercise underscores the growing defence cooperation between the two nations, focusing on strengthening operational capabilities and interoperability.

This year’s exercise primarily concentrates on counter-terrorism operations in urban environments, a key area of concern given the evolving global security landscape. Troops from both India and Japan are actively engaged in refining tactics and improving their ability to execute complex operations in urban settings. Additionally, the exercise incorporates simulated United Nations peacekeeping operations, preparing both forces for real-world scenarios where multinational collaboration is essential.

As Dharma Guardian progresses, both sides have been conducting a series of tactical drills, exchanging combat experiences, and enhancing their operational readiness. These engagements aim to improve mutual understanding and ensure seamless cooperation in future peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.

Beyond military training, the exercise fosters cultural understanding and camaraderie between Indian and Japanese troops. Participants have had the opportunity to showcase their respective cultural traditions, reinforcing bonds of friendship and mutual respect. This cultural exchange is an essential component of the exercise, further strengthening the partnership between the two forces.

Moreover, the exercise serves as a platform for both countries to share best practices and insights, which will contribute to the success of future joint operations. The collaboration between India and Japan not only enhances their defence capabilities but also reaffirms their shared commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region.

With Dharma Guardian 2025 well underway, the exercise continues to highlight the importance of strategic military cooperation, ensuring that both nations remain prepared to address evolving security challenges effectively.