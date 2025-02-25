India-Japan joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ kicks off in Japan

The 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, commenced at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan. This year’s exercise marks a significant milestone as it is being conducted on an enhanced scale, with troops participating at a company-strength level for the first time since the inception of the annual exercise.

The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries of the two countries, India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George, and Lt Gen Toriumi Seiji, the Commanding General of Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) 1st Division. Both the dignitaries extended their best wishes to the troops and underscored the importance of the exercise in strengthening India-Japan defence cooperation.

Advertisement

They expressed the hope that the joint drills would deepen mutual understanding, foster closer military ties, and enhance operational readiness between the two nations’ armed forces.

Advertisement

The exercise that will run until March 9, includes an expanded array of activities, including counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain and simulated United Nations peacekeeping missions. These activities reflect the growing defence collaboration between India and Japan, focusing on real-world situations where multinational forces are required to work together in complex environments.

This enhanced edition will see the armies of the two countries engage in various tactical drills, exchange expertise, and develop lasting bonds of friendship and trust.

The exercise will culminate with both forces reinforcing their commitment to regional peace, stability, and security, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between India and Japan.