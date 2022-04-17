Army commanders’ conference to discuss tensions with China, Pak

The protracted military stand-off with China at eastern Ladakh and the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan are expected to figure prominently at the five-day Army commanders’ conference scheduled to begin in New Delhi tomorrow.

The commanders’ conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

According to an official statement, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake an analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development & operational preparedness plans.

Discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernization through indigenisation, induction of Niche tech and assessment of any impact of the Russia-Ukraine war are also scheduled.

Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army.

As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organised.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the conference on 21 April.

The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Defence.