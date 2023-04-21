Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Army, civil officers pay homage to 5 soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Army, civil officers pay homage to 5 soldiers killed in terrorist attack

A wreath laying ceremony was organised in the border town of Rajouri with full military traditions on Friday to pay homage to the bravehearts.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 21, 2023 6:05 pm

[Photo: SNS]

To pay homage to the five bravehearts of Indian Army who on Thursday laid down their life in the line of duty in Poonch district, a wreath laying ceremony was organised in the border town of Rajouri with full military traditions on Friday. Senior Army officers and civil administration officers were present on the occasion.
The Indian Army personnel, Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh, all natives of Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish Biswal, a native of Odisha, made the supreme sacrifice in a gruesome terrorist attack.
“The Indian Army and our proud Nation expressed their solidarity with the bereaved famlies”, saida defence spokesman.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military Station, search ops on
2 Pakistanis arrested in Greece for plotting terrorist attack at Jewish restaurant
Army organises women's snow cricket tournament in Kashmir