Army, civil officers pay homage to 5 soldiers killed in terrorist attack

To pay homage to the five bravehearts of Indian Army who on Thursday laid down their life in the line of duty in Poonch district, a wreath laying ceremony was organised in the border town of Rajouri with full military traditions on Friday. Senior Army officers and civil administration officers were present on the occasion.

The Indian Army personnel, Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh, all natives of Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish Biswal, a native of Odisha, made the supreme sacrifice in a gruesome terrorist attack.

“The Indian Army and our proud Nation expressed their solidarity with the bereaved famlies”, saida defence spokesman.