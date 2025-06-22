Army chief reviews security for upcoming Amarnath yatra

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday reviewed the security grid in the Kashmir region and assessed preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025.

The Amarnath yatra will begin in Kashmir on 3 July and conclude on 9 August.

Advertisement

The Army Chief was briefed on the current operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape including a demonstration on integration of advanced technologies in operations, leading to smarter decisions, enhanced surveillance and response mechanisms., a defence spokesman said.

Advertisement

General Dwivedi lauded all ranks of the Srinagar based Chinar Corps for their unwavering commitment in ensuring peace and stability through decisive counter-terror operations and initiatives aimed at development of the region and upliftment of local population.

The Army Chief was on Saturday in Udhampur where he practiced yoga along with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.