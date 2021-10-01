Army Chief Naravane on two-day visit to Ladakh amid border dispute

Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Friday.

During his visit, Naravane will review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Ladakh Sector. He will also be interacting with troops deployed in the sector.

“General MM Naravane COAS is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. The COAS will also interact with troops deployed in the harshest terrain and weather conditions,” the Indian Army tweeted.

Earlier in April, Naravane had visited eastern Ladakh and Siachen to review India’s operational preparedness in the strategically key sectors. He was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander of the Northern Command, and Lt Gen PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Leh-based Fire & Fury Corps.

According to an official release, Gen Naravane interacted with the troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale, while being deployed in some of the harshest terrain, altitude, and weather conditions.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry even as the two sides continued military and diplomatic talks.

Last year, the Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, triggering a strong reaction from the Indian Army.

(With ANI inputs)