Z+ security cover for Dalai Lama during Ladakh visit

Dalai Lama will be provided foolproof ‘Z+’ security cover during his upcoming month-long visit to Ladakh where he will reach on 12 July.

Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh Dr. Pawan Kotwal, on Thursday, chaired a crucial preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Dalai Lama in Ladakh.

The meeting focused primarily on ensuring foolproof security and logistical preparedness for the visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader. Dr. Kotwal emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all concerned departments to ensure a smooth and secure event.

The key points discussed during the meeting included the provision of Z+ security cover, deployment of a dedicated medical aid team at the venue, and meticulous crowd management strategies.

The chief secretary gave special directives for the finalisation of the movement plan and the minute-to-minute programme of the Dalai Lama, underscoring the importance of precision and coordination. He instructed the SSP Security to clarify and finalise the vehicle arrangements to be provided for Dalai Lama, particularly those required for his security convoy and movement across designated locations.

The chief secretary urged all departments to work in close coordination and adhere to the highest standards of protocol and safety, ensuring that his visit is conducted with utmost respect and dignity.

Meanwhile, Rigzin Dorjey, Senior Vice President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Leh, said that the 90th birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama would take place over two days and one night – from 5 to 6 July. About 40,000 people will participate in the celebrations.

The Dalai Lama is also expected to spend a few days in the remote Zanskar region during his stay.

He said that a cleanliness drive will be launched on 8 July days before the arrival of the Dalai Lama. LBA members and volunteers will clean the entire event area along the Indus where the spiritual leader will deliver teachings.

Deputy Commissioner of Leh Romil Singh Donk also held a crucial preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Dalai Lama and the celebration of his 90th birthday in Leh.