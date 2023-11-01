Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Siachen Glacier

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday visited Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness.

He also laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial to honour the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice at the world’s highest battlefield.

The Army chief interacted with the soldiers deployed at the highest battlefield and commended them for their professionalism and dedication to duty under the most challenging conditions and exhorted them to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

Advertisement