Army Chief reviews security situation amid surge in terror attacks in Jammu region

Amid the surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived here on Saturday and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and hinterland.

He took stock of the situation particularly in the Doda and Kathua districts where nine Army soldiers, including a Captain and a JCO, were recently lost their life in two ambushes by terrorists. A CRPF jawan was also killed in the Hiranagar area of Kathua.

He was also informed about infiltration attempts of terrorists through the LOC.

Sources said that the Army chief underscored the imperative of synergy and seamless coordination between all Armed Forces and security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He exhorted them to remain steadfast to meet all current and emerging security challenges. The deliberations focused on the prevailing security dynamics in the region, sources said.

Top brass of the Army, CRPF, BSF, J&K Police and central and state intelligence agencies were present in the meeting. This was the second visit of the Army chief to Jammu in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on 30 June.