Armed forces will see larger participation of women: Rajnath

“The armed forces will see a larger participation of women in the coming years due to the recent steps taken by the government,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today while delivering the keynote address at an event organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here.

“Today, women are not only working in the Army in every wing, but now we are also giving permanent commission to them. Today, admission is being given to boys as well as girls in every Sainik School. The doors of NDA have also been opened for women. About two lakh women took the entrance exam last year with great enthusiasm. The percentage of women in the Indian Army will increase significantly in the coming times,” he said.

The event ‘Celebrating Women’, on the theme ‘Women Transforming India’ was organised as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Rajnath lauded the FLO for organising the event which symbolises a ‘New India’ where men and women are making equal contributions to the overall development of the nation. He pointed out that women were given equal respect in India since the Vedic times.

Stressing that women play a crucial role in the upliftment of society, he said the government considers women as building blocks of the future and no stone is being left unturned to ensure their multi-layered development across the country.

Rajnath asserted that a number of schemes dedicated to skill development, employment and entrepreneurship have been rolled out by the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said these schemes have paved the way for the holistic development of women and give them the confidence to forge a new identity. “Women are now playing an active role in all spheres of life, including education, health, industry, trade, defence and sports,” he added.