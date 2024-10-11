Defence Minister urges Armed Forces to adapt to future warfare challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on the country’s Armed Forces to remain vigilant, modernize, and prepare for various contingencies, emphasizing that unconventional and asymmetric warfare—including hybrid warfare—will play a crucial role in future conflicts. His remarks came during the second Army Commanders’ Conference of 2024, held in a forward location in Gangtok. Due to inclement weather, he delivered his address via a hybrid format from an Army location at Sukhna.

Addressing the need for strategic adaptation in light of global conflicts, Singh stated, “We must continuously learn from recent and historical incidents to enhance damage control. Be alert, modernize regularly, and prepare for various contingencies.”

Discussing the situation along India’s northern borders, he expressed full confidence in the Army’s readiness for any eventuality, while affirming that ongoing discussions for peaceful resolutions will persist. He commended the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for significantly improving road connectivity in both western and northern border areas, despite challenging conditions, and stressed that these improvements must continue.

Regarding the western borders, Singh acknowledged the ongoing proxy war by adversaries but praised the Indian Army’s commendable response to cross-border terrorism. He noted the effective collaboration between the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), local police, and the Army in combating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, which has contributed to increased stability and peace in the region, evident in recent elections.

He underscored the importance of technological advancements in every aspect of life, highlighting the Army’s collaboration with civil industries and premier educational institutions to develop niche technologies. He expressed appreciation for the move towards “Modernisation through Indigenisation” or “Atmanirbharta.”

The minister concluded by stating, “Issues related to defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, and force modernization should always be considered in such forums. War preparedness must be a continuous process, ensuring readiness for unpredictable situations. We must continually enhance our fighting capabilities and weapon technologies. The nation takes pride in its Army, and the government is committed to supporting the Army’s reforms and modernization efforts.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence noted that conducting the Senior Commanders Conference at a forward location underscores the Indian Army’s focus on ground realities. The apex leadership comprehensively deliberated on current security scenarios, border situations, and challenges facing the security apparatus. The conference also addressed issues related to organizational restructuring, logistics, administration, and human resource management.