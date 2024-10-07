Apprehending Naxal exodus from Chhattisgarh, Odisha for more armed forces, chopper service to thwart LWE offensive

The Odisha Government, apprehending possible exodus of Naxals from neighbouring Chhattisgarh in the wake of large scale induction of security forces to invigorate anti-Naxal operations in the neighbouring State, has sought for the deployment of at least 12 Companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for two years in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

Attending the review meeting on Monday on the security situation in Naxal-affected regions chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, said “In view of the stepping up of anti-naxal operation, there is reasonable apprehension of possible movement of LWE cadres, from Chhattisgarh to Odisha, and their possible relocation inside Odisha”.

To counter Naxal threat, the state government has raised three Battalions of ex-servicemen OSSF (Odisha Special Striking Force). Vacancies in other ranks of police are also being filled up, in a time-bound manner.

However, till the recruited forces are deployed on the ground, there is a pressing need, for effective area domination, to check infiltration from Chhattisgarh, and to augment intelligence-based operations. “In the current scenario, I request Centre not to withdraw the Central Forces, till the induction process is complete”, he said.

To respond to the exigencies in the LWE conflict areas, dedicated helicopters may be provided to the state, he said, seeking Centre’s cooperation in this regard. In fact, uninterrupted helicopter service is a critical requirement for the security forces and movement of troops, maintenance of forward posts, he added.

CM Majhi also sought for the construction of 127 strategic roads in LWE affected areas. These road projects will considerably augment connectivity in these areas, and will also facilitate effective operations by Security Forces against the Naxals, he said.

The outlawed CPI (Maoist)’s activities has now been confined to sporadic pockets of ten districts in the state due to coordinated operations by the Central and State Security Forces to minimize the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities.

Odisha has been at the receiving end of this menace for a long period. With concerted efforts, and in coordination with the Central and State Security Forces, the Left Wing Extremism activities have been restricted, to a significant extent, and the incidents of violence have been minimized. The government is also trying to integrate more areas into the socio-economic-political mainstream, by facilitating remarkable progress in every sphere.

However, the Kandhamal- Boudh- Kalahandi axis is in our focus now. Despite sustained and aggressive operations, Naxals have shown considerable resilience, and they continue to hold ground in this particular area. All concerned agencies, including State Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, Intelligence Bureau, State Intelligence Unit and Special Task Force (STF), are operating in seamless synergy to flush out Maoists from this axis.

Developmental machinery has also been energized by taking the community into confidence through a series of developmental activities, he concluded.