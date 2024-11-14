Armed forces launch AI-enabled e-Tarang System for enhanced defence spectrum management

The Joint Electromagnetic Board (JEMB), a vital subcommittee under the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), held its annual meeting under the leadership of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

This strategic gathering saw participation from senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Defence Production (DDP), and leading industry representatives.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the meeting addressed a comprehensive agenda focused on enhancing the joint operational capabilities of the armed forces. The topics covered during the meeting included Electronic Warfare (EW), Signature Management, Spectrum Management, Human Resource Development, and other crucial areas, especially as emerging technologies advance.

One of the meeting’s highlights was the launch of the AI-enabled e-Tarang System, developed in partnership with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). This advanced software promises to revolutionize the planning and management of the Defence Spectrum, ensuring interference-free operation of equipment in both peacetime and wartime. The AI-driven e-Tarang is poised to streamline processes and lay the groundwork for emerging technologies in higher frequency bands.

The Technical News Letter (TNL) 2024 was also unveiled by the Joint Committee on Electronic Warfare Systems (JCES) and HQ IDS. This document encapsulates future technology trends that promise to shape the future of warfare, with valuable contributions from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Air Marshal Mishra, in his address, underscored the importance of integrating electronic warfare capabilities across the Services to strengthen joint operations. He also commended the recent success of the first joint EW exercise in September 2024, emphasizing that “Victory through Jointness” is the way forward.