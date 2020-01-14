The Air Quality in national capital plunged to ‘very poor’ category after the bonfire festival of Lohri was celebrated on Jan 13.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 306.

However, it was better than Monday with was 356, but still marked as hazardous for breathing.

Weather in Delhi remained partially cloudy and the city witnessed fog on Tuesday morning.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum is likely to hover around 24 degree Celsius, an IMD official said.