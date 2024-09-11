Aparna Yadav takes charge as vice chairperson of UP State Women Commission

Amidst reports of resentment, social activist and BJP leader Aparna Yadav took charge as vice chairperson of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission on Wednesday.

Aparna Yadav, sister-in-law of SP President Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly annoyed for not being appointed as the Chairperson of the Commission.

On this occasion to take charge, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak’s wife Namrata Pathak was present with her.

Aparna Yadav also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday to express her annoyance.

Last week the UP government had made Babita Chauhan of Agra the chairperson of the commission, Charu Chaudhary of Gorakhpur and Aparna Yadav as vice-chairpersons. After this, both the office bearers took charge but Aparna Yadav did not take charge due to which there were reports of her displeasure with BJP.

Sources say that after breaking ties with SP and joining BJP, Aparna was expecting some big responsibility in the party, but she was unhappy with being made the vice-chairperson of the Commission. Although no statement has been given from her side in this regard, her displeasure was much talked about in the political circles for the last one week.

The report of resentment got strengthened after the meeting of Minister of State for Transport Dayashankar Singh with Aparna. Sources said that Dayashankar Singh was sent to convince her to join the post.

There were also some media reports that she might reconsider to return back to her family party.

But on Monday evening, Aparna along with her husband Prateek Yadav met the Chief Minister. Sources say that after meeting the CM, Aparna agreed to take charge.

Meanwhile, after taking charge as the vice-chairperson of the Women Commission Aparna Yadav said, “I would like to thank the BJP, UP and CM for giving me this responsibility”.

She further said ,” I pray to God to provide strength to me and my team so that we can work efficiently for the rights of the women and solve their problems”.

Aparna Yadav claimed that she had always fought for women issues and now the government has given a huge responsibility to me.