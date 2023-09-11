Anurag Thakur calls INDIA an alliance of arrogant leaders

In a frontal attack on the Opposition, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said here on Monday that on the one hand Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tarnishes India’s image abroad, while on the other, Opposition leaders are defaming the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion in the country.

Addressing media persons there during the ruling BJP’s ongoing ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, the Union minister alleged that Kamal Nath discontinued all the welfare schemes for the poor and backward classes and halted the development of MP when he became the chief minister of the state.

He alleged that the INDIA alliance formed by the Opposition parties is, in fact, a ‘Ghamandiya’ (arrogant) Alliance whose leaders make derogatory remarks against the Sanatan Dharma on a regular basis.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said under his leadership, India hosted the most successful G-20 Summit in New Delhi. Mr Thakur said the world is today looking up to India to lead the way.

The Union minister said Madhya Pradesh, which used to be a BIMARU state, is now a developed state and ranks number one in the country in several fields. The state is presently the leading state in wheat export, implementation of the PM Swanidhi scheme, the Ayushman yojana, rural roads quality, and various other sectors.