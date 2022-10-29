In a major milestone, the government of Iran has approved a comprehensive plan that covers the market-based changes expressed in its sixth development plan, which covers the entire five-year period from 2016–2022, as well as its 20-year vision. Iran is also gaining ground in the battle to become a superpower.

Therefore, the protests against the hijab laws that are taking place in Iran on a large scale are probably a smoke signal. After the incident of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been held by Iran’s “morality police” for breaking the country’s strict hijab laws, and who later died as a result, the demonstrations and protests spread and became violent in certain areas.

Prior to Iran’s “hijab uprising”, which made headlines throughout the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned anti-US nations to be wary of a “colour revolution” during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in mid-September. The SCO is the largest international organisation outside of the United Nations; its member nations account for 30 percent of global GDP and 40 percent of the world’s population. The SCO is uncontrolled by the US and other Western powers.

The West and its allies, from Middle East countries, stand to face a big challenge if Iran is allowed to participate in the SCO summit in Samarkand, the capital of the former Soviet Republic of Uzbekistan, in 2022. As a result, Saudi Arabia joined the SCO as an observer state after Iran was admitted as a full member.

It is only normal to have some doubts at this time regarding the Iranian “hijab insurrection”. How did this movement get started? What is the movement’s demand, and how should this movement be seen in the current environment? Should the “hijab insurrection” in Iran be analysed objectively based on the facts to determine its foundations, or should it be seen through generic eyes?

The goal of the Western propaganda that the Iranian government killed a lady because she did not wear hijab and the scenes of anti-hijab protests by women throughout the world is to unite the so-called “feminist” forces of the world with the vast anti-Iranian government riots. The advice from Xi seems suitable in this circumstance.

A Mirage or Myth

Amini is said to have died from her wounds on September 16, 2022. However, according to the authorities, Amini was not tortured. Although the Iranian government is believed to have CCTV footage showing that the student was in excellent health when she traveled to the training facility for more counseling on the laws and regulations of the religion, where after a few minutes her condition started deteriorating, and she eventually passed out.

Irianian authorities claim Amini panicked and had a heart attack and subsequently passed away in Kasra Hospital. The incident was followed by a fierce anti-hijab movement by women wherein anti-hijab protesters were stabbed, the Islamic holy book, the Koran, was burnt and mosques were set on fire.

The “hijab insurrection” in Iran and the unexpectedly attracted from Western governments and international media needs to be understood. Is it a game plan or a normal reaction? Can the Western media be seen here as establishing a new pro-west narrative through “hijab insurrection” after a failed attempt to wade into the muddy waters after seven long months of forecasting Russia’s “imminent defeat” in the war in Ukraine.

Swinging mood in Iran against Hijb

The anti-hijab movement’s unexpected escalation and the large-scale violence that took place in its wake have cast doubt on many people’s perceptions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on a global scale. This occurred at a time when President Xi of China cautioned SCO members about the “colour revolutions” and Iran was admitted as a full member with the help of Russia and China. The nations which are outraged over Iran don’t discuss the Wahabi monarchy’s despotism in Saudi Arabia or the country’s stringent gender-based religious restrictions.

The governments of major Western nations do not denounce Zionist Israel’s routine state execution of Palestinian women and children. It is clear that many Iranian women have access to international study and research opportunities since they enjoy equal rights to education, voting, and work. In a variety of sectors, including science, health, the arts, and even film, Iranian women have made a major contribution. Above all, their political involvement and movement have granted them the right to demonstrate across the nation and to have a say in politics.

As a result of this, every Western nation that had previously been silent on Saudi Arabia’s freedom for women suddenly started speaking out in favour of Iranian women’s rights. It is clear that the devils have taken on a divine appearance for malicious purposes because all of these nations are vehemently supporting women’s rights in Iran while remaining unconcerned about the oppression of women in Saudi Arabia and the Zionist Israel-occupied Palestinian areas.

Western allies had joined the process by putting Iran under years-long sanctions and charging Tehran with uranium enrichment for the purpose of developing nuclear weapons. Iran has stressed that it solely intends to use nuclear energy for peaceful, civilian reasons, particularly to create power, and has denied any wrongdoings.

Iran’s membership in the SCO will allow it to trade with other members while mocking US sanctions. It will also aid in Iran’s significant economic development thanks to the Chabahar port, which was built with Indian assistance and may also work with China’s Belt-Road Initiative, which is currently being discussed as you can see.

The so-called hostile forces against Iran sought to use the “hijab insurrection” as a tool to pressure Teheran into submitting to the West.

In a similar vein, the Iranian government believes that the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), a terrorist group that was expelled from Iran, is to blame for the escalating hostilities. Although this organisation formerly held a sway in Iran and Iraq, they lost support and were expelled.

The rights of Iranian women may have been better preserved if the Western nations which are crying hoarse over Iran had worked just as hard to repeal the sanctions. Because of how the sanctions affect access to healthcare and education, women and children in Iran suffer the most. Had the Western countries not been forced to stop Iran from joining the SCO, engaging in trade, and signing robust military agreements with Russia and China, would there have been a fuss about this “hijab rebellion”?

The “hijab insurrection” in Iran is nothing more than a sign of a plot to undermine a nation’s sovereignty, depose an elected government via violence and turmoil, and replace it with a puppet administration.

(The author is an eminent expert on counter terrorism – West Asia and Middle East.)