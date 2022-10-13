Owaisi blames BJP for controversy over hijab

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, said the judgement of Karnataka High Court upholding the state government’s ban on hijab in educational institutions was based on misinterpretation of Quranic commentaries. He slammed the BJP for unnecessarily creating a ruckus over hijab.

Owaisi was reacting to the Supreme Court’s split judgement on the hijab case.

The Hyderabad MP is, however, content that one of the judges was in favour of hijab. “The high court judgement in my opinion was bad in law, bad in terms of its contents and it has misused Quranic commentaries and translations. This had serious ramifications and should not have been allowed,”he said.

Blaming the BJP for the entire controversy, he said, “The party unnecessarily made it an issue, banned it (the hijab) and created a ruckus.”

“I was hoping that the matter will be resolved today, but one of the judges of the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the hijab”, said Owaisi.