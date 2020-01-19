Controversial West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday fired a fresh salvo that civil society members who are saying that they won’t show papers if the government asks for proof of citizenship, will soon shy away from showing their faces.

A day after terming eminent personalities opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC as “parasites,” Ghosh once again was at it again while addressing party men at Khodambari after police stopped him from visiting Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

“These days there are so many intellectuals in West Bengal giving ‘gyan’ to people throughout the day and creating a cacophony. CPI(M) created these intellectuals by bringing them on to the streets and now, ‘didimoni’ (Mamata Banerjee) has created a factory to produce them. These days whoever is taking to the streets are been considered intellectuals,” Ghosh said.

He further added, “They (intellectuals) are saying that they will not show the papers … But I am saying that the days is not far away when they will not be in a position even to show their faces.”

Actors, directors and musicians have come together in a video against the CAA and the NRC, asserting that they would not show any document if there is any attempt by the Centre to seek fresh proof of citizenship.

“Kagoj amra dekhabona (we won’t show the papers),” actors Dhritiman Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nandana Sen and Swastika Mukherjee, director Suman Mukhopadhyay and singer Rupam Islam are among the 12 personalities who are heard saying the line in the clip.

Dilip Ghosh on Friday came down heavily on these artists and had described them as “creatures”, “devils” and “parasites”.

“Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of other’s pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh?

“These devils live on our food, and oppose us,” the state BJP president had said during a rally in Howrah.

Earlier, on January 14, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on state BJP president Dillip Ghosh for his comments on open firing on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters saying instigators would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

Addressing a public meeting in Nadia district, Ghosh slammed Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the protests in the state in December. He had said, “The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by open firing on these anti-national elements (during anti-CAA protests).”