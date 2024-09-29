Another gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu

Another gunfight between the security forces and terrorists broke out on Sunday evening in the Thanamandi area of the Rajouri district of Jammu.

This is the third encounter in J&K in the past few hours. Three terrorists have been gunned down in the encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Kathua district of Jammu.

A head constable of J&K police was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Billawar area of Kathua. Besides, six security forces personnel were injured.

Police said, “Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at Manial Gali in the jurisdiction of Thanamandi police station in Rajouri. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides. The area has been cordoned off.”