Another fake ‘PMO official’ held in Gujarat

A few months after one Kiran Patel was arrested in Kashmir for posing as an officer in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), another fake officer has been nabbed in Vadodara.

Identified as Mayank Tiwari, this ‘PMO official’ was arrested on Friday after he had succeeded in securing admission for two children in a private school in Vadodara.

Earlier this year, Ahmedabad-based Kiran Patel was arrested from a hotel in Kashmir for faking his identity as a ‘PMO official’, a ‘status’ which brought him not only local hospitality but also security cover such people are entitled to.

The new conman Mayank Tiwari styled himself as Director, Strategic Advisory, in the PMO while contacting the school trustee during the admission season last year.

The ‘PMO official’ first sought to admit two sons of his ‘family friend’ in the school and also promised to help it get involved in educational research which would bring them some projects too.

But the game-plan of Mayank Tiwari went wrong when the school trustee became suspicious about him and started making inquiries with other people about this influential ‘PMO official’.

Discovering that Tiwari was not a ‘PMO official’, the school trustee lodged a complaint with the police which nabbed him on Friday.

He has been charged with various Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, criminal breach of trust and impersonating public servant.