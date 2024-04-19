Govt to organise conference on Saturday to generate awareness about new laws

In order to repeal archaic colonial laws and usher in legislations which are citizen centric and cater to the requirements of a vibrant democracy, three laws have been enacted to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country.

The three legislations i.e. the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, replace the earlier criminal laws namely, the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. These criminal laws are to take effect from July 1, 2024.

To generate awareness about these legislative enactments, particularly amongst the stakeholders and legal fraternity, the Ministry of Law and Justice is organising a conference titled ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud would grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The conference aims to bring out the highlights of the three criminal laws and organise meaningful interactions through technical and Q & A sessions. Besides, judges of various courts, advocates, academicians, representatives of law enforcement agencies, police officials, public prosecutors, district administration officials and law students shall be participating in the Conference.

The day-long conference starts with the inaugural session and concludes with the valedictory session. In between, three technical sessions are being organised, one on each law. The inaugural session will shed light on the overarching objectives of the new criminal law triad.