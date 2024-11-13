Another cop arrested for selling drugs in Jammu’s medical college complex

Within a week of a selection grade constable being arrested for possessing heroin, another J&K Police personnel was arrested for selling the contraband in the government medical college premises.

Selection grade constable Mohammad Mukhtiyar was caught with 15 grams of heroin, and Rs 9,000 cash was recovered from him, police said on Wednesday. An FIR has been lodged at Police Station Bakshi Nagar.

Police said that the arrested cop is linked to a drug syndicate targeting local youth.

An information from a reliable source was received that the said selection grade constable was selling narcotics in the premises of Government Medical College, Jammu and was riding his motorcycle.

Upon receiving information, Incharge police post GMC along with executive magistrate started the search and found the said selection grade constable near the mortuary. The contraband and cash was recovered from him.

The arrested constable Mohammad Mukhtiyar is posted in the armed Police 12th Battalion, Zewan, Srinagar and has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, police said.

Another selection grade constable Perwaiz Iqbal was recently arrested along with his two wives, and 33 grams of Heroin was recovered from their possession. Iqbal was posted in the Crime Branch’s National Automated Fingerprint Identification System

(NAFIS) Jammu.

SDPO City West and SP City North Brijesh Sharma are personally supervising the investigation to dig out the backward and forward linkages of these drug peddlers to dismantle the whole ecosystem of the menace developed by the drug syndicates of the area.

Their financial investigation is also underway to know about the property acquired by them and further attach their illegitimate property which could be the proceeds of narcotics, police added.