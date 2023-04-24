Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in MP

A male cheetah brought from South Africa died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening.

According to Forest Department officials, the cheetah, recently named Uday, died at around 4 pm. Madhya Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden Jasbir Singh Chauhan said the staff noticed the Uday dull with its head down in the morning inside the big enclosure where all the 12 South African cheetahs, seven male and five female, were recently released.

Veterinarians immediately brought it out of the enclosure and treated it. However, despite all their efforts they could not save the cheetah.

The exact cause of the six-year-old feline’s death was not yet known.

The 12 South African cheetahs were brought to the park in February this year and kept in individual quarantine quarters. All the cheetahs were released into a bigger enclosure on 20 April.

This is the second death of a cheetah in the park in a month. On 27 March, a female cheetah named Sasha, brought from Namibia on 17 September 2022, had died due to renal infection.

The total number of cheetahs in the KNP is now 22, including four cubs born recently.