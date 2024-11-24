Annual Navy Education Society Conference held in Goa

Annual

Navy

Education

Society

Conference

held

Goa

Goa

The(NES)2024 wasat the Headquarters ofNaval Area, Vasco-da-Gama,, from 20 to 22 November. The event saw participation from officers of Naval Headquarters, as well as academic and administrative leadership from Naval Schools nationwide.

Key events included meetings of the Executive Committee, Management Advisory Committee (MAC), and Academic Advisory Committee (AAC), where discussions focused on the policy framework for Naval Schools, particularly the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Executive Committee Meeting on 22 November was chaired by Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Controller of Personnel Services and Chairperson of NES. The MAC and AAC meetings were chaired by Commodore SM Urooj Athar, Commodore (Naval Education) and Vice Chairperson NES.

During the conference, the Chairperson of NES presented Rolling Trophies to schools that had excelled academically in the previous year.

In his address, Vice Admiral McCarty commended the significant role of Naval Schools in providing quality education to children of naval personnel. He emphasised the importance of implementing the NEP and other policy guidelines effectively, ensuring a deep understanding of their principles.

He also urged school managements to foster a learning environment that motivates students to develop life skills and excel in both academics and co-curricular activities.