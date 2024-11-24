Annual Navy Education Society Conference held in Goa

IFFI 2024: Manish Malhotra says he’s ‘taking the big step’ as ‘Saali Mohabbat’ set to premiere
Manish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself looking sharp in a black suit.
Key events included meetings of the Executive Committee, Management Advisory Committee (MAC), and Academic Advisory Committee (AAC), where discussions focused on the policy framework for Naval Schools, particularly the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Key events included meetings of the Executive Committee, Management Advisory Committee (MAC), and Academic Advisory Committee (AAC), where discussions focused on the policy framework for Naval Schools, particularly the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The Executive Committee Meeting on 22 November was chaired by Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Controller of Personnel Services and Chairperson of NES. The MAC and AAC meetings were chaired by Commodore SM Urooj Athar, Commodore (Naval Education) and Vice Chairperson NES.
Advertisement
During the conference, the Chairperson of NES presented Rolling Trophies to schools that had excelled academically in the previous year.
In his address, Vice Admiral McCarty commended the significant role of Naval Schools in providing quality education to children of naval personnel. He emphasised the importance of implementing the NEP and other policy guidelines effectively, ensuring a deep understanding of their principles.
He also urged school managements to foster a learning environment that motivates students to develop life skills and excel in both academics and co-curricular activities.
Advertisement